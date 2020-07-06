STERLING, Ill. — A hit-an-run accident resulted in the arrest of a man Sunday in Whiteside County.
Cody L. Ulve, 28, of Rock Falls was eastbound on French Street near the intersection of Yeoward Street when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway, traveled onto the right shoulder and struck the rear driver’s side corner of another vehicle, Illinois State Police said Sunday.
The second vehicle was unattended and legally parked.
Ulve fled the scene of the crash but was located shortly after, State Police said. During the crash investigation, Ulve was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol above a .08, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Ulve was processed and released with a future court date, State Police said.
