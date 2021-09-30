CLINTON – If you have noticed big changes at some Clinton landmarks the last couple of years, you’re not imagining things.
The Clinton Parks and Recreation Department has been hard at work with multiple projects, grants and awards aimed at improving popular public places. This includes locations like the riverfront, Emma Young Park and local soccer fields.
It’s a busy time.
“We do have a lot going on, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Clinton Parks and Recreation Director Joshua Eggers said. “We’ve been very well supported by the city, very well supported by the City Council, administrator and mayor … it really is a good working team right now.”
Here are some of the major projects happening right now:
PEOPLE VOTE FOR SOCCER UPDATES
Recently, the Jurgenson Soccer Field on the south end of town received an entire reconstruction.
And the people have spoken – they love it.
The project, which was completed in 2020, was entered by the city into the Iowa League of Cities People’s All-Star Award contest. This was set up in a bracket system, and pitted projects from 16 cities across the state against each other.
Community members had to share and vote, and each vote helped the project move on to the next round.
“I think what is interesting about it to me is I would go places in the store and people would stop and say ‘Hey, I just checked, we’re in first place’,” Eggers said. “People really seemed to be invested and committed. Everyone was sharing it and tracking it. People really rallied behind the project.”
Ultimately, Clinton ended up in the finals against Marshalltown and won by 1,500 votes. The city’s residents proved that they’re proud of the improvements in the soccer field.
The Jurgenson Soccer Complex started as a three-tiered park. Funded by the Clinton County Development Association in partnership with the Wild Rose Casino and Resort plus capital improvement funds, the project flattened the entire area and resurfaced it.
“We were outgrowing that space and playing at three different locations,” Eggers said. “We wanted to expand and develop the southwest corner, then flatten the three tiers into one larger surface so we could streamline all of our soccer into one central location.”
The complex is already paying off. Along with getting all soccer games in the same place, the facility was able to host a 7 vs. 7 touch football tournament this summer, a sport growing in popularity across the state. They’re hoping to integrate club tournaments and other sports into the newly updated facility.
Eggers says that the new sporting opportunities are endless.
Adding in that the community proved its involvement, it was a huge step for Clinton Parks and Recreation on multiple levels.
“I think what it means is that the community is ready to change, is ready for improvement,” Eggers said. “It wants to see things that will bring not only better facilities to Clinton, but also ones that will attract out-of-towners to come here. We now have the ability to host not only our own programs, but we can host club leagues and tournaments.
EMMA YOUNG POND TO BE RENEWED
The pond that sits on the edge of Emma Young Park has long been a popular spot, whether it be for first fishing trips or just relaxing on the sheltered deck.
It’s looked a little green in the last few years, though.
Parks and Recreations is currently in the process of completely emptying and refilling that pond.
If you’ve been by Emma Young Park recently, where the pond usually sits looks a lot different. The former pavilion has been torn down and there is no water left after the pond was drained.
“The intention here is to take the pond, which has filled in with sediment over the years, and double the depth,” Eggers said. “We are going to restock it with bass, bluegill, catfish and maybe trout down the road.”
This project was 100 percent funded by the Department of Natural Resources Enhancement and Protection. The pond currently sits at an average depth of five feet, with the intent of moving that to 10.
The water will be refilled naturally by rain runoff.
“That helps to prevent a lot of algae growth and things that create an unhealthy habitat for the fish species,” Eggers added.
Finally, the project will also add a brand-new deck pavilion over the pond when everything is said and done, adding another new facility to Emma Young Park.
SPORTS COMPLEX EXCITEMENT
One big project that doesn’t necessarily have physical progress at the moment is the idea of a new sports complex coming to town.
It’s a big one and it’s in the earliest stages, but it’s stirred a lot of excitement in the community and the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department already.
Last year, the Parks and Rec Department issued a community survey that helped determine community interest in the possibility of a sports complex coming to Clinton.
“The response was very favorable,” Eggers said. “When we talk about the Jurgenson Complex and how well that was received I think people are equally, if not more, excited about a sports complex.”
The idea would be to expand the Ericksen Community Center and add more courts, along with outdoor ball fields and the potential for an indoor turf field down the line.
“We’ve just outgrown the facilities that we have,” Eggers said. “We’re competing for gym space, which we just don’t have. “
Currently, the project is still in its infancy. They completed the feasibility study and gauged what aspects interest the community and now they’re on to conceptualizing. They’re figuring out what facilities would need to be incorporated, what amenities are important to the community and how that would fit into a budget.
It really starts to hone in what the project would look like and kind of conceptualize a price tag, Eggers said.
Once that portion is completed on their level, they would build it up for a referendum for the city to vote on in the future. That would then establish a budget and funding for the project and approve it through city administration.
“It’s still preliminary but the community gave a lot of feedback through the survey that helped identify what kind of spaces they want, what they would use, how much more frequently they might use the space if it was brought to fruition,” Eggers said. “I think that was a good guide for us to see what direction they want us to go.
“We see in Parks and Recreation day to day that we’re limited on gym space. It’s another thing for the community to have input so they can rally behind and support what they want to see in our community. I think when you pair those things together, you can identify exactly what does this facility need to look like in order to meet the needs of Parks and Recreation in general and to meet the needs of our community.”
MARINA HOPING FOR GRANT
Another project the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to get underway is some major upgrades to the Clinton Marina.
The Parks and Recreation Department applied for a $400,000 grant through Community Attraction and Tourism. This grant would help with upgrades to the marina.
“People don’t always think of parks and recreation and the marina together,” Eggers said. “But we have our hands in a lot in the community that not everybody might not necessarily understand.”
Part of this would help to expand the marina, adding extra slips. The money would also move the party deck and add additional covered slips to the ones that already exist.
It would also help move the marina shop down to the water, closer in proximity to those who are regularly using it.
The grant has only been applied for, and the city is waiting to hear if it’s been chosen. Plans will be finalized if money is allotted for the improvements.
