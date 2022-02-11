CLINTON — In looking at ways to offer more activities to Clinton's teens and tweens, Clinton's Parks and Rec officials are asking residents what upgrades they think are needed at the city's skate park near Rivervew Drive.
Those officials, as well as skate park designers, are hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the upper level club room at the Ericksen Community Center, where they hope to hear from residents on how to improve the park.
“The skate park is something that we’ve been wanting to upgrade for a while,” said Josh Eggers, director of Clinton’s Parks and Recreation Department. He envisions “making a bigger, better facility for the wheel-sport enthusiasts who want to use that area.”
The growth of other skate parks in Iowa has left Clinton’s skate park lacking in being considered competitive with today’s standards, so the Parks and Recreation Department has decided to take the opportunity to address the issue. In fact, the improvement of the skate park has been on deck since the creation of the Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan in 2017, which addresses improving existing facilities in ways geared toward the teen and tweens' population of Clinton and its surrounding area.
Some desire simply fixing the lights around it, since they want to use the park but feel it gets dark outside too early to allow the opportunity.
The Parks and Recreation Department and Spohn Ranch Skatepark Designers are inviting anyone who would like to contribute their thoughts and opinions to attend Tuesday night's meeting. Once public input has been gathered, the Spohn Ranch design team will develop a design concept that meets the needs of the public and also falls within the Parks and Recreation Department’s established preliminary budget.
If all goes according to plan, meaning no supply chain issues or other delays arise, rebuilding the skate park could begin as early as fall 2022.
So far, Eggers has received a lot of responses to the department’s announcement of the meeting from those interested in attending. The announcement on social media has actually engaged over 20,000 people so far.
“It’s one thing to get the concept, and it’s one thing to get the funding to do a project, but, really, it’s the public input that drives what it should look like in the end,” Eggers said. “Ultimately, in our parks and recreation world, we don’t participate in every activity we function, so we really need that input from the people to tell us, like, how do you want this to look to get the best usage out of it for their sake.”
