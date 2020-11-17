WELTON — An Asbury man suffered injuries in a rollover accident north of Welton early Tuesday.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Thaddeus James Foust, 45, was southbound on U. S. 61 in a sport utility vehicle about 6:05 a.m. A semitrailer stopped at 250th Avenue made a left turn southbound onto U.S. 61.
Foust overcorrected his vehicle and lost control of it, crossing the median and sliding across the northbound lanes of U.S. 61. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled, the accident report says.
Foust was transported to Genesis Hospital in DeWitt.
No charges were filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.