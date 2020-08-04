CLINTON — A DeWitt man sustained injuries in a single-car rollover accident west of Low Moor on Monday.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Hinds, 17, was southbound on 330th Avenue south of U.S. 30 about 12:30 p.m. when the steering wheel of the 2003 Chevrolet truck he was driving locked up. Hinds swerved, and the truck entered the east ditch, rolling about three times before landing on its wheels.
Hinds told deputies that he'd had several issues with his vehicle in the past, the sheriff's report says.
Hinds was wearing a seat belt and was not ejected from the truck. He was transported by ambulance to Genesis Medical Center in DeWitt for suspected injuries, the accident report says.
The truck sustained nearly $10,000 damage and was towed from the scene. No charges were filed.
