Before all the Valentine’s Day roses fade and wilt, and before the last of the discounted chocolate treats get sold from the stores, it’s a good time to renew my warnings about romance scams.
The Federal Trade Commission just finished some number crunching on these frauds from 2020. That exercise showed romance scams jumped to the top of the heap in 2020 as the costliest scam reported, with reported losses of $304 million.
And I’m quite confident that is a real low-ball number, as many people don’t report these losses, or don’t even realize what happened. But the trends are pretty clear. The 2020 numbers are four times the number of 2016 complaints, and are even up 50% over 2019. Romance scams continue as an extremely lucrative activity for criminals.
Why? Some observers tell us the enforced social isolation of COVID only accelerated what was already a well-established social trend – to reach out through social media and dating websites looking for personal, emotional connection. It doesn’t appear the practice of online dating is going anywhere but up, so we need to reinforce some of the guardrails keeping online romancers from falling prey to thieves:
• If an online love interest you never met in person asks for money, it’s a scam. No matter what story they tell you. The most prevalent lie such crooks use is to impersonate a U.S. service member serving overseas, in Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, or Africa.
• Never send money or gifts to anyone you haven’t met in person – even if they send you money first. Many romance cheats ask you to help them unwind some banking or financial problem by allowing deposit of checks, or transfer of funds, into your bank account. Invariably, these checks and transfers will return as faked.
• Only scammers tell you to buy gift cards, wire money, or buy cryptocurrency. And once you send that money, you won’t get it back. Don’t ever play with financial toys you don’t completely understand. Your ignorance will cost you.
• Talk to someone you trust about your new love interest, and pay attention if they’re concerned. When you’re dealing with someone you never met, it’s a great idea to put a second set of eyes and ears of a friend to work. The prevalence of fakes, imposters, and shysters on dating websites should cause you to call in reinforcements to look things over.
• Learn how to use reverse image searches. Many of the images criminals use on their fake profiles are lifted from elsewhere on the internet. With several mouse clicks, you can search that image to see if appears elsewhere. When it does, and it is associated with a different name, that’s solid evidence of deception.
• Report romance scams to the dating or social networking site. Lots of folks do figure out who is for real, and who is not, on these sites. When you detect a fraud, alert the site that hosted the crook’s profile. Every site I know of features some mechanism to report problems. Use it.
If you know of someone using the internet to find a companion, share these tips with them. If you know someone already entangled with a questionable online love quest, and they refuse to see the red lights and warning signs, contact me.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, at 242-9211. Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
