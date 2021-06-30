CLINTON — The Bard meets Elvis Presley in July’s Clinton Area Showboat Theatre musical, “All Shook Up.”
The third show of the 2021 Showboat season is largely based on William Shakespeare’s “12th Night,” said actor Ben Cherington from the river side of the Showboat on Wednesday afternoon.
People dress up as other people. Identities are mistaken. Madness ensues. Everyone falls in love, Cherington said.
It’s Shakespeare’s romantic comedy set in the 1950s with a soundtrack that includes “Jailhouse Rock,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Love Me Tender.”
The entire play takes place in about 24 hours, said Cherington. Chad, played by Cherington, enters the scene and shakes things up, and none of the characters ends up where they thought they would be at the beginning of the play.
“Everyone’s sort of finding their way,” Cherington said. As Chad says, “Anyone can fall for anyone.”
The audience will be able to track how the characters change and grow during the play, Cherington said. The change is reflected in Rebecca Rankin’s costumes, which evolve from block color to intricate designs as the characters become more comfortable with who they are.
Though all of the songs were made famous by Presley, some are lesser known. “He had his foot in a lot of camps,” Cherington said.
In his third season at the Showboat, Cherington is grateful to a community that has welcomed him not one, not two, but three times.
Cherington first came to the Showboat in 2018 while a student at Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama in Pittsburgh. He had roles in all five shows, including the lead in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
In 2019, Cherington earned roles in “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” the non-musical play “Blythe Spirit” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He was Captain Walker in “The Who’s Tommy,” which he called an ambitious show.
“Something that [Director] Matty [Teague Miller] was so good at was recognizing that ‘Tommy’ here was different than ‘Tommy’ elsewhere,” Cherington said. The Showboat was one of a handful of companies granted permission by author Pete Townshend to perform the play in its 50th anniversary year.
Cherington finished his senior year of school in the spring of 2020, but the performances he’d been lining up were canceled due to COVID, as was the 2020 Clinton Area Showboat Theatre season.
Cherington moved to New York for awhile, spent some time in Pittsburgh and some time with his parents in North Carolina. He recorded audio books and worked at an escape room.
But the halt of performing arts for a year was fortuitous for the actor. It forced him to take inventory of what he’s really after and relieved him of the stress of competing with the successes of other actors.
“It sort of lifted that pressure,” Cherington said. “I feel a lot less pressure to fit anyone’s mold of what success looks like.”
For Cherington, 2020 was personally fruitful if not professionally fruitful, he said.
The Showboat has been a place for Cherington to grow in his chosen profession. He gained acting experience in his first year and earned his Equity card his second year. During the 2021 Showboat season, Cherington made the move to assistant director for “Smokey Joe’s Cafe.”
“I’m very grateful for the Showboat for allowing that dream,” Cherington said. “The Clinton Showboat has been the gift that keeps on giving in that way.”
Cherington is finishing his shortest Showboat contract season with “All Shook Up,” but he’s thrilled to be here, he said. “It’s really just flown by. I feel like I just got here.”
Each year he returns to Clinton, Cherington meets old friends, new friends and friends of friends. He and other actors at the beginning of their careers form lasting bonds.
“They’re still some of my closet friends on the planet,” said Cherington.
Cherington’s future is wide open, he said. Acting, directing, teaching — he’ll take whatever comes.
Regardless of what the future holds, “I’ve had a wonderful time this summer,” Cherington said.
“All Shook Up” opens Thursday, July 1, on the Showboat stage and continues through July 18. Masks are recommended, but not required, inside the Showboat.
Tickets may be purchased online at clintonshowboat.org or at the box office, 303 Riverview Dr., Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7:30 p.m. To order by phone, call 563-242-676 during box office hours.
