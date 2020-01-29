CLINTON — The Clinton City Council is prepared to name Ron Mussmann the 3rd Ward councilman Thursday following the council’s budget meeting.
The council interviewed candidates to fill a vacant 3rd Ward council position Tuesday, a move that Mayor Scott Maddasion noted will save the city the cost of a special election.
Ron Mussmann, Todd Dierks and Shelly McKenzie applied for appointment to the seat left vacant by Seth Odor, who resigned in December to become pastor of First Baptist Church in Camanche. Odor’s term ends Dec. 31, 2021.
Councilman Sean Connell asked Mussmann on Tuesday how he would reach out to the community, to the naysayers who have a negative impression of the council which, Connell said, is notorious for not reaching the community.
Mussmann was, previously, one of the naysayers, he said. He decided he could be part of the problem or become part of the solution. He opted for the latter.
Mussmann suggested the council continue reaching out on social media and perhaps increase mailings.
Both Mussmann and Dierks said they go to the city’s website when they want information about the city. Mussmann finds City Council meetings on the city’s YouTube channel.
Mussmann suggested the city send text messages to residents, and City Administrator Matt Brooke informed him that the city does have a texting service that alerts residents of weather-related issues and keeps residents informed about recycling and garbage schedules.
“I think you’ve done all you can,” said Mussmann. Social media is the best way to reach people, he said.
Dierks agreed. When Councilwoman Cyara Peterson asked how he would get information to the people in his ward if appointed, Dierks said he’d use social media. Facebook is his realm, he said, but younger people use Instagram.
How would Dierks reach people to explain tax increases if necessary, Connell asked. “I’d put it on the scanner page,” Dierks quipped.
Turning serious, Dierks said he’d put information on the radio and in the local newspaper.
Mussmann said he’d explain how the tax increase will benefit the residents. “Just pull the Band-Aid off.”
McKenzie answered a similar question about communication later in the process after arriving late to the meeting. People feel the council is unapproachable, she said. “I would reach out to them.”
In addition to using the internet and the local newspaper and radio, McKenzie suggested having town-hall meetings to explain the council’s actions to residents.
Prompted by questions from councilmembers, Dierks said that Clinton has been “a brain drain since the 1950s. I’m looking at kids now, and they’re wanting to stay.”
But young people want experiences, Dierks said. They want to do things. “We live on this river,” he said. The city should build on that asset.
Dierks would like to see an upgrade in technology infrastructure. Manufacturing is not the future, he said. Technology is. That’s what will keep people in Clinton.
The town needs jobs, “but they have to be jobs with dignity,” Dierks said. The median household income is just over $40,000 a year, he said, and that’s with two incomes. “We need jobs that pay people a decent wage,” he said.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the Clinton Regional Development Corp. asked for a continued financial support of $80,000 over the next five years. Connell asked how the 3rd Ward candidates felt about that commitment.
“I think Clinton should play a big role in that because that’s our future,” said Mussmann. Economic development in the city will determine if Clinton graduates can find jobs to come back to after earning college degrees.
Dierks approved the financial support “if it’s paying for itself.” Otherwise, the city will have to cut the donation. “You can’t lose money.”
“If we have the money ... I think it should be done,” said McKenzie.
The city has prepared a resolution stating that Mussmann won the balloting process devised and approved by the council. The council plans to pass the resolution Thursday during a special council meeting immediately following the 3 p.m. budget workshop in the city hall council chambers.
The oath of office will be administered at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Maddasion said, and the the new councilman will participate in the budget meeting at 3 p.m. that day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.