LOW MOOR — Low Moor resident Karen Roode knows being No. 1 isn’t always a good thing.
For example, there are 31 American Cancer Society Hope Lodges in the United States. Hope Lodges provide lodging for cancer patients who are undergoing cancer treatments — as well as their caregivers — so they don’t have to pay to stay in hotels.
Of the 31 lodges nationwide, the Russell and Ann Gerdin Hope Lodge, located behind the Ronald McDonald House beside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, ranks No. 1 in occupancy at 93%.
In other words, of the lodge’s 28 rooms, 26 of them are occupied each night. It’s a fact that left Roode feeling shocked and saddened.
“This area is No. 1 in usage (of the lodge),” she said of Clinton and Scott counties. “I get chills when I say that. I find it sad we have that much cancer in our area, but grateful we have the Hope Lodge to offer to people who need it.”
Roode intends to do all she can to make sure the lodge continues to be available to cancer patients and will need the community’s help to do so.
This marks the second year in a row that Roode, who has volunteered for the American Cancer Society for over 38 years, has been selected to be a “Hope Lodge Hero.”
The “Hope Lodge Heroes” campaign is comprised of distinguished community members who unite to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society Russell and Ann Gerdin Hope Lodge, in Iowa City.
“Heroes” come from all over Iowa; however, there are very few from Eastern Iowa. In fact, last year Roode was the hero for Clinton County, whereas this year she will cover both Clinton and Scott counties.
Roode has committed to raising at least $2,500 for this year’s campaign, which happens to be the only fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
She will be seeking donations for the lodge now through Nov. 30.
She said one of the things people don’t realize is that the Hope Lodge even exists — until they need it, that is.
Roode and her fellow heroes hope to make people more aware of the lodge and the comfort it provides for those battling cancer.
“It exists only because of donations,” she related. “It has no other funding. They only have a couple of full-time staff members and the rest are volunteers … it’s really kind of amazing. To be able to stay at no-cost, instead of in a hotel room … in our area, we don’t have a lot of options. We have only specialized options, like in Iowa City.”
Roode said she is honored to be a hero again this year. After all, as someone who is retired from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as an assistant nurse manager for the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, Bettendorf Clinic, she saw first-hand how grateful patients were to be able to stay at Hope Lodge.
“We want to be able to let people know there is a place they can go for a safe and secure night’s rest — or however many nights they need — and we’re there for them to help them. I feel like it’s my passion, and I want to give back and do what I can.
“I look at it this way: I don’t need (Hope Lodge) right now, so I can pay it forward to someone who does. When I do need it, I can be grateful someone did it for me. You never know where life will bring you.”
This year, there are a number of ways people can contribute to the Hope Lodge cause.
To donate by check or to fill out a donation form, contact Roode at (563) 249-1810, or via email at karenroode03@gmail.com.
There also is a link on Roode’s Facebook page that will allow donors to give through a free smartphone app.
