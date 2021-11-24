IOWA CITY — In its inaugural year in Iowa City, community members will unite to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society Russell and Ann Gerdin Hope Lodge in Iowa City through participation in the Hope Lodge Heroes campaign.
Through November, Hope Lodge Hero participants will raise funds to help support the lodge and be a hero to cancer patients.
One of those heroes is Karen Roode of Low Moor.
“The Hope Lodge is a critical component in providing services to patients seen in our clinics at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center,” said Roode. “While I may not need the services today, I have been, and will continue to be, committed to paying it forward so others may receive the necessary services. To provide all that the American Cancer Society has to offer, funds are needed. Those funds or donations start with me.”
In a typical year, the Russell and Ann Gerdin Hope Lodge in Iowa City provides over 12,000 free nights of lodging for about 700 cancer patients and caregivers whose best treatments option may be far from home, saving them an estimated $1.2 million in hotel costs.
The Iowa City Hope Lodge is just one of the ways the American Cancer Society supports cancer patients and their families. Becoming a Hope Lodge Hero gives community members the ability to connect cancer patients to lifesaving treatments, providing them with a place to stay so they can focus on what’s most important: getting well.
Roode has set a fundraising goal of $55,000. Visit bit.ly/HopeHeroesIA to join Roode in making a donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.