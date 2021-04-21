DAVENPORT —A Clinton man has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges.
Johnathon L. Rose, 33, of Clinton, was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal. Rose also was ordered to serve four years of supervised release after his prison term and to pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Rose on Tuesday in federal court in Davenport.
The investigation began in January 2020 when Johnathon Rose was stopped by police for illegally tinted windows and for having no valid driver’s license. Officers located pills in Rose’s pockets. Those pills tested positive as eutylone, methamphetamine, cocaine, and caffeine, according to a press release from Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion.
A search warrant was executed at Rose’s residence and yielded a large amount of ammunition, parts for an AR-15, and drug paraphernalia. During the intake process at the jail, a firearm fell out of Rose’s pants as he was searched by a corrections officer. A search of his jacket revealed additional pills and more than 35 grams of methamphetamine. Rose was previously convicted of a felony and prohibited from possessing firearms.
The case was investigated by the Clinton Police Department and the Blackhawk Area Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
