AMES — Gage Ruden, of Clinton County, has been awarded the Gerald Cornelius Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the recipients of over 90 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at more than $100,000. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 54 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
While in 4-H Ruden was a leader within his club, the Jackson County Youth Council, and his community. Ruden’s passion for agriculture led him to start the Agriculture Club at his school. While serving his community, Ruden also volunteered often to better his county fairgrounds.
Ruden wants to continue contributing to agriculture in his career. He will attend Iowa State University in the fall to major in Agricultural Systems and Technology. Ruden’s career goal is to find a job that allows him to make advancements in agricultural practices, so they are more productive and environmentally sustainable.
“4-H has taught me how to be a leader and take charge in things, furthered my public speaking abilities, and has taught me a lot about responsibility," he said. "I am very grateful for what 4-H has given and shown me.”
In memory of Gerald Cornelius, the scholarship is open to any Jackson County 4-H alumnus who is an incoming freshman or college undergraduate attending ISU, pursuing any field of study.
