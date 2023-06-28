CLINTON — Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors on Tuesday presented donations raised from renting out the agency’s parking spaces during the Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival.
Multiple Listing Service and Marketing Administrator Cyara Peterson called it “just one more way to make this event more prosperous for the community and by giving back on the backside of it.”
Everyone who paid $30 a day for a permit to park at 301 N. Second St., Clinton, during the three-day festival was asked to nominate recipients of what would be $2,610 collected in total, resulting in $870 donations to the top three suggestions. They are Make-A-Wish of Clinton County, Speak Out Against Suicide and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Make-A-Wish of Clinton County President Barb Jacobsen accepted the donation for the organization for which she’s volunteered nearly 30 years in support of its mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
According to the organization’s website, there are over 350 children in Iowa currently waiting for their wishes. Jacobsen says that in Clinton County alone, there are eight.
Speak Out Against Suicide, at 1805 S. Washington Blvd. in Camanche, is run by a group of volunteers who’ve directly been effected by suicide. The group is devoted to suicide prevention, eliminating stigmas, increasing awareness and creating a safe environment in which community members can ask for help.
Local Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter President Shalyn Mueller was unable to be present to accept the donation for the organization she represents and will accept it at a later date. The national nonprofit organization began in 2018, with the Camanche chapter of volunteers serving Clinton County by building, assembling, and delivering beds to children and families in need.
Peterson says every parking spot was full each day of the music festival. Located a short walk from the festival, the agency’s Realtors constantly monitored the lot, and when permit buyers were reached out to for pros and cons of their experience parking at Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors, Peterson says the only responses she received were hopes to be remembered for next year so they could park there again.
For more information about the organizations to which Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors donated, visit their websites online at Wish.org, SpeakOutIowa.org, and SHPBeds.org.
