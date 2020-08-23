ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Illinois students are returning to school, and rules for their return are mounting and changing as the Illinois State Health Department attempts to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The IDPH and the Illinois State Board of Education released new guidance for schools this week, Cory Law of the Whiteside County Health Department said Tuesday.
Most current health department rules can be found on the ISBE's COVID-19 Webpage at Illinois State Board of Education Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates and Resources, said Law.
Recently updated guidelines from the IDPH include six pages of procedures for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade schools and day-care programs, 11 pages of interim school guidance for local health departments and three pages describing how to evaluate a child's medical tolerance for use of face coverings.
The Illinois State Board of Education has updated its six-page question-and-answer document for starting the 2020-21 school year to allow teachers and staff who are alone in their classrooms or offices to remove their face coverings if they are in the room alone and the doors are closed.
This is an exception to the June 25 rule that says all individuals in a school building must wear face coverings — even when social distancing — except while eating and during band.
The regulation also exempts people with medical conditions, children under the age of 2, people who have trouble breathing, are unconscious or incapacitated or are unable to remove the face covering without assistance.
The Illinois Health Department said Tuesday that children may receive medical exemptions for masks for two main reasons: They have difficulty breathing while at rest or they are developmentally disabled and unable to remove a mask if needed.
Students who are unable to wear masks may wear face shields, the IDPH says, but must strictly adhere to the 6-foot social distancing mandate. "[F]ace shields do not provide adequate source control and are not substitutes for face coverings," IDPH said.
Staff and other students should remain socially distant from students who are unable to wear face coverings or face shields for medical reasons, IDPH says.
The Health Department says that asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions by themselves are not indications that a child is unable to medically tolerate a face covering. Children with these conditions should wear face coverings because they are more susceptible to infections, IDPH says.
Behavioral therapy may be used for children who experience anxiety when wearing a face covering, IDPH says. Parents should consider remote learning until anxiety resolves and the children learn to wear face coverings.
Remote learning is recommended for children at high risk for infection due to a weakened immune system or for children who live with someone at high risk.
Because many symptoms of COVID-19 are also common in other childhood illnesses, every symptomatic person should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by their healthcare provider, IDPH says.
When a child or staff member tests positive for COVID, the school or daycare should notify the local health department, which will conduct contact tracing to identify anyone who was within six feet for 15 cumulative minutes of the person who tested positive.
Close contacts should be quarantined at home for 14 days, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Siblings, parents and other household members who are deemed close contacts will also be quarantined, IDPH says.
After 14 days, asymptomatic contacts may return to school or daycare. Contacts that becomes symptomatic will be managed as probable cases, if not tested, or as confirmed cases, if they test positive.
Probable and confirmed cases should be isolated for 10 days from the date of the first symptom and be fever free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medications before they are allowed to return to school or daycare.
Students or staff who become sick with COVID symptoms during the school day should be separated from others and sent home or to a healthcare facility for evaluation and testing as soon as possible, IDPH says.
Local health department officials will conduct interviews to determine who may have been exposed. All close contacts to a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be place in quarantine for 14 days. The school or day care may be closed temporarily for cleaning and disinfection.
If the health department identifies an outbreak — two or more positive cases linked by person, place or time — it may quarantine the affected classroom, suspend in-person learning, close playgrounds, cancel non-essential activities or enact other measures to mitigate the outbreak.
Schools may need adaptive pauses — periods of remote learning to prevent transmission of the virus — during the school year. The pauses may be for set periods of time or indefinitely depending on the transmission and infection rates within a county or a school district.
During minimal and moderate community transmission, the IDPH recommends that schools develop information-sharing systems with local health officials, teach healthy hygiene practices, intensify cleaning and monitor absenteeism.
IDPH recommends that schools encourage people to stay home when they're sick and discourage the use of perfect attendance incentives.
Indoor events with more than 50 people are not permitted by the health department, and large events are strongly discouraged, even if they comply with IDPH attendee and social distancing requirements.
Schools should cancel field trips, assemblies, athletic events or practices, special performances and school-wide parent meeting.
The IDPT suggests that during times of substantial community transmission, schools implement remote learning, and cancel extracurricular group activities and afterschool programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.