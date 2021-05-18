CLINTON — The United States Treasury Department released more rules for spending American Rescue Funds, nullifying some of the county’s proposed usages, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Monday.
The county can recover losses, said Van Lancker, but other than that, the money – a total of $9 million for Clinton County – must be used for COVID-related projects planned for later than March 3, 2021, he said.
That means the county can’t use the money for a generator, which is derecho-related, said Van Lancker, unless the county can come up with a reason why a new generator is related to the pandemic.
The broadband study is probably covered, Van Lancker said. The county can’t address infrastructure without a study.
The Iowa State Association of Counties and the National Association of Counties are both answering questions about how the money can be used, Van Lancker said. The money has to be committed to a project by 2024 and spent by 2026, he said.
Supervisor Jim Irwin wonders at the late date. It would make more sense if COVID expenses were allowed after March 2020, when counties lost revenue and had COVID-related expenses, rather than after March of 2021 as the pandemic winds down.
Van Lancker said Clinton can’t be totally unique in that it patched things together during the height of the pandemic. He suspects the funding is aimed at greater populaces that didn’t find funding for things earlier, he said.
But the county still has needs, as do non-profits that need money to keep operating after March 2021, Van Lancker said.
“We’ll have to do a budget amendment anyway to get the spending authority for it,” said Van Lancker. The county can “tread water” for awhile, Van Lancker said.
County Engineer Todd Kinney asked if the money could be used for hazard pay for essential workers, but Irwin said he won’t agree to giving hazard pay to a few unless he can authorize it for every county employee who came into the office during the pandemic.
The sheriff’s office and secondary roads department are the only ones considered essential, Irwin said. But Van Lancker said the definition is broader under guidelines for American Rescue Funds.
Irwin said he’d rather not use one-time money for paying employees, but he does want to use the entire amount allotted to the county because otherwise other counties, that weren’t responsible with their money, will get it.
“We don’t plan on giving any money back,” said Supervisor Tom Determann. But county broadband might use the entire $9 million, he said.
Hazard pay has caps and rules, said Van Lancker. But “lost revenue” that is recovered by the county through aid can be spent on anything but debt service, pension funds or rainy-day funds, he said.
“We’ve got plenty of time here,” said Determann. He’s not ready to make a decision yet, he said.
Determann asked Van Lancker to put the issue on the agenda each week for future discussion as the county learns more about the rules for the funds.
