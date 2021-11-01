CLINTON — Representatives from Rural School Advocates of Iowa school districts discussed issues affecting their districts during the annual RSA meeting in Ankeny last week.
RSAI includes more than 140 Iowa school districts, including districts from Clinton County.
State Supplemental Assistance was a priority for RSAI members, said RSAI in a press release. Central DeWitt Superintendent Dan Peterson said this funding is not just a priority, but supports the very survival of rural schools, RSAI said.
Gary DeLacy, Clinton School District superintendent, said Monday that schools need a 3.75% increase in SSA to keep up with inflation. “If you go off their past practice, they’ve always been somewhere around 2%.”
Innovation during the pandemic will improve instruction and student engagement in the future, if students and staff have access to good internet connections, RSAI said. Closing the technology divide is a clear priority for RSAI members.
Brian Johnson, superintendent for Prairie Valley and Southeast Webster Grant and Community School Districts, thanked Gov. Kim Reynolds for her push on expanded Internet in Iowa last Session and encouraged her and Iowa’s Legislators to keep at it, RSAI said.
For DeLacy, one of the major issues addressed at the meeting was staff shortage, not only teacher shortages, but a lack of para-educators and bus drivers. “That was a real major concern as well,” DeLacy said. “What are we going to do given the shortage.”
DeLacy hopes to have Clinton’s state politicians at the Nov. 15 school board meeting to give the district and the public an idea of what they can expect when the next legislative session begins in January, he said.
Other issues that RSAI schools considered priorities were local school board flexibility and authority, including a commitment to implement home rule and interpreting Iowa’s laws; quality preschool, including funding for 3- and 4-year old preschool at a 1.0 weighting, to help provide full day service and cover transportation costs in rural schools; student mental health, including resources to assess and address students’ social, emotional and behavioral needs, especially for Iowa’s rural students living in communities without mental health providers; formula and transportation equity; and opportunity equity for students from low-income families, with funding to help cover mandated fee waivers and to provide services to support these students to success.
