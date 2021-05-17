CLINTON — A Clinton street is undergoing renovations over the next month.
Ruth Place will be closed during working hours for all phases of this project, which is located from Florence Avenue to the south dead end. Typical working hours are 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., but there will be times when it is important to work longer hours in order to finish the project in a timely manner.
The work schedule, as provided by the city of Clinton, is as follows:
May 13 to May 21: Removal of the existing roadway and underlying material and replacement with rock base for new road. Installation of drain tiles. Access to driveways will be restricted during working hours, but will be open at the end of each day, if possible. City workers ask that motorists park north of Florence Avenue during the restricted working hours.
May 24 to June 4: The last week of May contains the most likely days for full-width concrete paving with a slip-form paver on Ruth Place. All access will be restricted during these paving days and for a full seven days after paving.
June 4 to June 11: The roadway will once again be open to residents, as the contractor focuses on driveways, final restoration, and seeding.
This schedule is just a rough estimate, and is likely to change based on weather or contractor scheduling. Contact the Engineering Department at 244-3423 with any questions.
