CLINTON — State and county officials are encouraging residents to vote by mail in the June 2 primary elections and are satisfied that the election will be safe from fraud using that method.
“When they vote absentee, they have to provide an identification number,” Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Monday. A driver’s license number or other identification number is required on the ballot request and must match the ID of the voter on the registration rolls.
“We match those up before we even send [ballots] out,” Van Lancker said.
After marking the ballot, the voter must seal the ballot in an affidavit envelope, which the voter must sign, confirming the voter’s identity and votes.
Under Iowa law, when residents of health care facilities request absentee ballots, the county auditor must send a bipartisan team of election officials to hand deliver the ballots, must assist the resident in voting, and must return the ballots to the auditor’s office, the Clinton County elections website says.
Absentee ballots are not opened or counted until election day.
“We can take the requests now,” said Van Lancker. “We can’t mail out the ballots until later this month.”
Requests for ballots can be downloaded here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. Or, residents can call the auditor’s office, 563-244-0568, for an absentee ballot request.
The request form must be received in the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on the Friday, 11 days before the June 2 primary election.
If the request is received so late that it is unlikely the absentee ballot can be returned by mail in time to be considered for counting, the county auditor will enclose a statement to that effect with the absentee ballot.
“We can count ballots that come in the mail up until the day that the election is canvassed,” said Van Lancker, but it has to be postmarked by the Monday before the election.
If a ballot isn’t postmarked, the county can check the barcode to see if it was scanned by the post office before election day. “All of our envelopes have a barcode that can be scanned,” Van Lancker said. “[We] can see if it were placed in the mail system before then.
“We always recommend that anyone that has an absentee ballot get them ... in the mail Wednesday or Thursday before the election,” said Van Lancker. For the primary election, that would mean May 27 or 28.
If a voter doesn’t mail his absentee ballot in time, he can deliver it to the auditor’s office before the polls close Tuesday, June 2.
So far about 300 people have requested absentee ballots, Van Lancker said Monday, a good number for a primary election, which normally has low voter turnout.
“That’s a pretty decent number, but I hope we get a lot more. I’d like to see very few people at our polling places June 2.” The county wants to limit contact between election officials and voters due to the coronavirus pandemic, Van Lancker said.
By law the county will have to allow early voting in person, “but we’re discouraging that too. It’s just like a polling place.”
The county will have limited polling places on election day, which may also encourage people to vote by mail, Van Lancker said. He anticipates having five polling places rather than the 26 polling places available to voters in a general election. Van Lancker hopes to announced the polling locations by the end of the week.
“We might even have to go down to three,” Van Lancker said. “We aren’t sure we’ll have as many precinct election officials to work those polling places ... because of the pandemic.”
Van Lancker expects low turnout for the primaries. Most registered voters in Clinton County have no party affiliation and don’t want to change their registration to a party affiliation in order to vote in a primary election, Van Lancker said.
Clinton County has 9,276 active voters registered as Democrats and 7,602 active voters registered Republican. A total of 13,631 active voters have declared no party. In Iowa, a voter must be registered Republican to fill out a Republican primary ballot or Democrat to fill out a Democrat primary ballot.
Voters can change their registrations in order to vote in the primary election.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced earlier this month that he will mail every active registered voter in Iowa an absentee ballot this month.
Pate has extended the absentee voting period for mailed ballots in Iowa to 40 days, which means ballots will be mailed by county auditors starting April 23.
Pate offers the following suggestions for voting by mail:
- Register to vote if you haven’t already. You can do this online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day.
- Make sure your address is correct on your voter registration so ballot request forms are sent to the correct address. You have to be registered as a Republican or a Democrat to participate in the primary.
- Fill out an absentee ballot request form and mail it to your county auditor. Ballot requests will be sent to every active registered voter. Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests must be received by the county auditor before 5 p.m. Friday, May 22.
- Once you receive your ballot, fill it out and put it in the mail.
