CLINTON — The 45th annual Safety Town kicked off in Clinton this week. Over the last several decades, the program produced by the Clinton’s Parks and Recreation Depart. has taught kids the importance of safety and being vigilant.
This year’s theme focuses on safety measures ranging from pool dangers to hazards inside of the home. Brandon Haines, program manager, said Safety Town is a great way to introduce the real world to young children.
“We bring in kids that are going into kindergarten for about two and a half hours,” Haines said. “Each day, we go over some topics that relate to safety. For example, we were at the park today, and the police department was there, and they went over bike safety.”
Haines said the goal is to get different professionals from the community to make safety lessons fun while emphasizing the importance of the topics. People who work in various capacities — from electricians to 911 dispatchers to bus drivers — talk to children on different days, explaining the importance of safety.
Haines said the community shows a lot of support for the program. “The hype that I get since I started working here is it is a big deal,” Haines said. “There’s a family that came in a couple of weeks ago that paid for their grandkids to go because their whole family has done it through the years.”
Haines said the most important thing he wants to teach kids is how to remain safe during an emergency. General safety is key too, he said, such as not running behind swings on playgrounds.
Instilling life lessons in young children will teach them to always be prepared regardless of what is going on, Haines said.
“If, during an emergency, the kids get lost from their parents, we are teaching them the importance of knowing their parents’ names,” Haines said. “Also knowing their address and phone number. In the emergency, if they have to, we want them to know how to call 911 and know this is not a game.”
Having a variety of professionals help with the program is important, said Haines. There’s a big difference between people from the Parks and Rec Dept. showing the kids safety measures versus those who work in that field, he said.
“When we bring the professionals in that have cool shiny badges, they catch the kids’ attention a little more than people in T-shirts,” Haines said.
Safety Town will continue for another two weeks. Parents still have time to sign children up for the third and final week, July 20-24, by contacting Parks and Rec by July 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.