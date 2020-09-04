CLINTON — A man is charged with 10 felony counts, including ongoing criminal conduct, in connection with multiple burglaries.
David A. Sagers Jr., 36, is charged with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony; one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; three counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; three counts of possession, receipt, transportation or dominion and control of firearms, offensive weapons and ammunition by felons and others, a Class D felony; and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.
Calvin W. Tompkins, 38, was also charged in connection with the case. He was sentenced July 24 on five counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, each a Class D felony. District Court Judge John Telleen ordered a sentence on each count not to exceed five years be suspended. Telleen placed Tompkins on supervised probation for five years unless sooner released upon the probation officer’s recommendation. Four days after sentencing, on July 28, Assistant Clinton County Attorney John Kies filed a petition to revoke probation. The petition to revoke probation alleges Tompkins violated the terms and conditions of probation based on the report of violation dated July 27.
According to the affidavit, on Jan. 3, 2019, a representative from Johnson South 19th Street Storage reported a burglary to 12 storage units and damage to 12 locks and locking mechanisms. The cost of repair was estimated at $600.
On Nov. 9, a man reported a burglary to his residence. The man reported numerous firearms, ammunition, tools and furniture was stolen from the residence on Second Avenue South when the man was working out of state. The man noted extensive damage to his residence, including torn up flooring, torn down ceilings and that his military awards were destroyed. The value of the stolen property was in excess of $1,500 but less than $10,000. Damage to the property was also in excess of $1,500 but less than $10,000.
The affidavit continues that on Nov. 13, a representative from North Bridge Mini Storage, 2101 McKinley St., reported four storage units were forced open and burglarized. The representative reported the suspects damaged their fence and six of the storage unit locking mechanisms. Total cost of repair was about $365. Tenants of the four units were contacted. One tenant reported stolen property valued at $2,010. A second tenant reported stolen property valued at over $6,300.
On Jan. 23, a representative from ILLOWA Storage, 1723 14th Ave. South, reported five storage units were forced open and burglarized. The representative reported the suspect caused damage to their storage unit locking mechanisms valued at less than $300. A tenant reported stolen property valued at over $5,500. A second tenant reported stolen property valued at $100.
The affidavit says the investigation produced Sagers, Calvin Tompkins and a woman as suspects. On Nov. 13, Sagers contacted a detective and reported Tompkins was responsible for the North Bridge Mini Storage burglaries and other burglaries in Illinois. Sagers admitted he previously participated in burglaries with Tompkins, according to court records.
Tompkins on Feb. 25 was found driving a blue 2003 Ford Focus. A search warrant was served on Tompkins and the vehicle was searched. Several burglary tools were seized, including head mounted flashlights, a battery powered cutting tool and a pry tool. Tompkins admitted to committing numerous burglaries. He said he sold the stolen property using Facebook to support his methamphetamine drug addiction, the affidavit says. Tompkins said he and Sagers burglarized the North Bridge Mini Storage units together. Tompkins said the woman provided them transportation to and from the burglary.
The woman was interviewed March 5 at the Clinton Police Department. She admitted she provided Sagers and Tompkins transportation on numerous occasions knowing they intended to burglarize storage garages. She admitted the stolen property taken from the storage garage was later sold and traded to purchase methamphetamine.
The affidavit states a witness reported that Sagers sold some stolen ammunition to Del-Rich Pawn, 412 N. Second St. On March 10, an officer responded to Del-Rich Pawn and recovered ammunition and ammunition boxes sold by Sagers. The recovered ammunition and ammunition boxes were positively identified as being stolen from a residence. The recovered ammunition and ammunition boxes were a valued at about $523. A criminal history check found Sagers is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, court records state.
