CLINTON — A Maqoketa man sentenced Thursday on six felony and two misdemeanor charges was granted a suspended sentence and placed on probation.
David A. Sagers Jr., 36, was sentenced on one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony; three counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; one count of dominion or control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony; and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. Sagers pleaded guilty to the charges in October.
District Court Judge Joel Barrows on Thursday ordered a sentence not to exceed 10 years on one count of first-degree theft be suspended. Sentences not to exceed five years on three counts of third-degree burglary, one count of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of dominion or control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon were suspended. Barrows also suspended a 180-day sentence in the Clinton County Jail on each count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. The suspended sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. One $1,370 fine, five $1,025 fines and two $430 fines were suspended.
Barrows placed Sagers on probation for three years on the felony counts and one year on the misdemeanor charges. The probation is to be supervised by the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. Barrows ordered Sagers to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and successfully complete recommended treatment, abstain from using alcohol and controlled substances and submit to random urinalysis testing to ensure compliance.
Sagers was ordered to pay over $10,000 in victim restitution.
One count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; one count of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; and two counts of possession, receipt, transportation or dominion and control of firearms, offensive weapons and ammunition by felons and others, a Class D felony, were dismissed at sentencing with costs assessed to Sagers.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, a representative from Johnson South 19th Street Storage reported a burglary to 12 storage units and damage to 12 locks and locking mechanisms Jan. 3, 2019. The cost of repair was estimated at $600.
On Nov. 9, a man reported numerous firearms, ammunition, tools and furniture stolen from his residence on Second Avenue South while he was working out of state. The man said flooring and ceilings were damaged and his military awards were destroyed.
The value of the stolen property was in excess of $1,500 but less than $10,000. Damage to the property was also in excess of $1,500 but less than $10,000.
On Nov. 13, North Bridge Mini Storage, 2101 McKinley St., reported four storage units forced open and burglarized, the affidavit said. The burglar damaged a fence and six locking mechanisms. Total cost of repair was about $365.
One storage unit tenant reported the theft of property valued at $2,010. A second tenant reported stolen property valued at over $6,300.
On Jan. 23, ILLOWA Storage, 1723 14th Ave. South, reported five storage units were burglarized. The burglar caused less than $300 damage to the storage unit locking mechanisms.
A tenant reported stolen property valued at over $5,500. A second tenant reported stolen property valued at $100.
According to the affidavit, officers suspected Sagers, another man and a woman as the culprits.
On Nov. 13, Sagers contacted a detective and reported that the man was responsible for the North Bridge Mini Storage burglaries and other burglaries in Illinois. Sagers admitted that he previously participated in burglaries with the man, according to court records.
Officers served a warrant on the man Feb. 25 and searched his blue 2003 Ford Focus. Several burglary tools were seized, including head mounted flashlights, a battery powered cutting tool and a pry tool.
The man admitted to committing numerous burglaries and said he sold the stolen property, using Facebook, to support his methamphetamine drug addiction, the affidavit says.
He and Sagers burglarized the North Bridge Mini Storage units together, the man said. The woman provided them transportation to and from the burglary.
The woman was interviewed March 5 at the Clinton Police Department, according to the affidavit. She admitted that she provided transportation for Sagers and the other man on numerous occasions knowing they intended to burglarize storage garages.
The woman admitted that the stolen property taken from the storage garage was later sold and traded to purchase methamphetamine.
The affidavit says a witness reported that Sagers sold some stolen ammunition to Del-Rich Pawn, 412 N. Second St. An officer recovered ammunition and ammunition boxes, sold by Sagers, from Del-Rich Pawn on March 10. The items were positively identified as those stolen from a residence.
The recovered ammunition and ammunition boxes were valued at about $523. A criminal history check found Sagers is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, court records state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.