CLINTON — The Salvation Army 360 Life Center of Clinton will officially celebrate its first anniversary with an open house.
Located at 219 First Ave., Clinton, the 360 Life Center has an office in what was the old Salvation Army church, now Information & Referral Assistance Services. The open house will be from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 11.
“When The Salvation Army church closed in June of 2021, leaders knew that they still wanted to maintain a presence in Clinton,” said Director of Ministry Susan Sharp. “Within six months we were back open as a 360 Life Center, learning the needs of our community.”
Sharp said a Life Center focuses on ministry and social services but has a flexible model to meet the individual needs of a community. Clinton has the only 360 Life Center in Iowa, and has no connection to the thrift store location.
The open house is not only to celebrate the first year of service, but to honor long-time bell-ringers and to raise awareness of the current Red Kettle campaign that begins Nov. 17.
“I feel like I say it all the time, but the money that we raise in Clinton County stays right here for our people – your donation truly impacts our community,” Sharp said.
For more information, Sharp can be reached at 242-4502 or susan.sharp@usc.salvationarmy.org.
