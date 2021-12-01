CLINTON — Leaders of the new Salvation Army 360 Life Center of Clinton, which opened earlier this week, are working to determine how to best serve community members.
An updated version of the Salvation Army, the 360 Life Center of Clinton officially opened Monday at 219 First Ave. The 360 Life Center is managed by Director of Ministry and Operations Susan Sharp. Prior to taking the position at the Salvation Army, Sharp was a theater professor for 23 years and also wrote a few books, she said. Originally from Camanche, she is relocating to the Clinton area from Galesburg, Illinois.
The 360 Life Center is a new initiative within the Salvation Army, Sharp said. It was developed by Regional Director of Disaster Services Sam Amick, Sharp said.
"He saw a need to really have individual centers meeting the needs of the community," Sharp said. "And they're designed to be tailor made for what the community needs. Whereas, perhaps the thrift stores and other Salvation Army locations offer all of the same things. The 360 Life Centers are able to really meet the individual needs of the community."
The Salvation Army of Clinton County began reorganizing its services starting June 27 in response to financial constraints that required the services to shift from a Corps Community Center to a Salvation Army Service Extension.
When the Salvation Army church closed and the building was sold earlier this year, there was a sadness in the community that they left, Sharp said. The idea was always to reorganize, regroup and see what would happen, Sharp said.
"I think the myth was that we've gone and we're not coming back," Sharp said. "But I think what I have come to see is that the Salvation Army is very committed to Clinton and we're here to stay. So I think that's important for the community to know that this is not a fly by night."
They will take time over the next six months to a year to figure out what Clinton needs, Sharp said. They want to find where the service gaps are in Clinton, she added.
"We don't want to duplicate services but we want to add on to what's already being done," Sharp said. "And the beauty of being in this building is that all of our clientele are right here. They're all coming to the same place. So the idea is they can get food, they can get clothing, they can get furniture, maybe financial assistance and now there's a spiritual element as well."
The Salvation Army is currently renting out a space at the facility from Information, Referral and Assistance Services, which currently owns the building. When IRAs earlier had talked about purchasing the building from the Salvation Army, there were discussions about the Salvation Army potentially renting space, Information, Referral and Assistance Services Executive Director Regan Michaelsen said.
"Salvation Army was in here before we purchased the building and we had some talks before we actually purchased the building that we would potentially be renting some space to the Salvation Army so they could still have a presence here," Michaelsen said. "It worked good for the community just because we're always looking to collaborate. So any time you can get multiple agencies under one roof, it just really helps everybody get the services that they need."
The Salvation Army is planning to be at area businesses the beginning of next week for the annual Red Kettle campaign, Sharp said. She anticipates they will ring at Hobby Lobby, Fareway and Hy-Vee, she said. Individuals can also donate online at SalArmy.US/ClintonRedKettle.
