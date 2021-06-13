CLINTON — The Salvation Army of Clinton County will begin reorganizing its services starting June 27 in response to financial constraints that will require the services to shift from a Corps Community Center to a Salvation Army Service Extension.
Captain Jeremy Fingar said in a press release last week that maintaining the wider operations and requirements of a Corps facility has become difficult in recent years and was exacerbated by COVID-19. A less-costly structure will be adapted to maintain a presence in Clinton.
This change will not impact many of the specific ministries that have become community cornerstones, such as Pathway of Hope and the feeding program, said Fingar. The reorganization will simply affect how The Salvation Army’s services and mission are carried out.
Sam Amick, the Salvation Army’s Divisional Service Extension Director, will oversee the transition and will be the point of contact during the reorganization beginning June 28, The Salvation Army said.
The Salvation Army will gather at its church on Second Avenue June 27 to usher in this new format of Salvation Army services and pray for the future success in Clinton, Fingar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.