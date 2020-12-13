CLINTON — Nearly 400 people signed up to see Santa at the Sawmill Museum Sunday, but many who didn't register pulled into line as well.
"We're scrambling to try to make more stockings," said Louise Laurent, a member of the Sawmill Museum Board, Sunday.
Residents were asked to sign up in advance for a stocking full of gifts and a drive-up time to avoid a traffic jam in the Lyons District, but Santa turned no one away.
Children visited with Santa through car windows as their parents pulled up to his Christmas tree outside the Sawmill Museum.
Volunteer Chris Buis collected food donations for Information, Refferral Assistance Services and Associate Benevolent Society from families who brought such offerings.
Some children were prepared for Santa and had no trouble telling him what they want for Christmas. Others didn't seem to know what to make of the jolly old elf.
A'mari Simpson was excited, said Mary Simpson. "This is his first time seeing Santa," Mary said as she, Rhonda Namer and Celzie Namer waited in the car with A'mari and Na'zir Simpson.
Children moved to the passenger side of the cars so volunteer Rebecca Beard could take photos of them with Santa. The photos will be posted on on the Sawmill Museum's Facebook page, according to the Museum's website.
Laurent and her daughter, Lindsay Totten, handed out stockings and directed drivers where to meet Santa for a quick chat and photo.
