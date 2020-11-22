CLINTON — Santa will arrive in Lyons on a firetruck to hear children's Christmas wishes during the first three Saturdays of December.
Santa will meet children at his house at The Bicycle Station in Lyons from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Santa will sit in the chair on the porch, and children can walk by, talk with him and take a picture while social distancing.
Mac 94.3 radio will be live 8:30-10:30 a.m. and will provide Christmas music during that time.
