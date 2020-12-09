CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is ready for Santa Claus and for the year’s biggest meteor shower.
Santa will visit the Discovery Center Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The children’s museum will be open later than usually to host Santa and to offer families an opportunity to fit a visit into their busy schedules, Director Sarah Lind said this week.
Santa will visit again Sunday, Dec. 20, from 2-4 p.m. Santa’s visits are sponsored by Krumpets Bakery and Café of Fulton, Illinois, Lind said.
Santa’s house at the Discovery Center is lavishly decorated with a giant tree, lighted garlands overhead and a glittering backdrop, said Lind. This year, an oversized stone fireplace provides the focal point for a distanced visit.
Santa will sit in his chair on one side of the fireplace, and children can sit in a second large chair on the other side of the fireplace. Each child will receive a wrapped Krumpets Bakery cookie to take home.
This event requires no advance registration and is free with regular museum admission, said Lind. Masks are required for anyone over the age of 2.
Friday and Saturday, children and their families can make music at Holiday Strings and Things. A violin and large autoharps will be at the children’s museum for everyone to try hands-on playing.
Strings and Things is offered to celebrate National Violin Day, which is Dec. 13. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
On Saturday, the children’s museum will inflate Starlab, the giant indoor planetarium. Inside Starlab, children will learn about the Geminid meteor shower, which will originate in the constellation Gemini and appear over Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois on Dec. 13.
This is the biggest and most highly anticipated meteor shower of the year, and astronomers predict being able to see 100 meteors each hour throughout the night, Lind said.
This program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. The program is geared for school-aged children and their grown-ups; all ages are always welcome. Families participating will be socially distanced, and masks are required, Lind said.
Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will hold a fundraising night for the non-profit children’s museum Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 5-7 p.m. Customers can order pizza for delivery or carry out. The Discovery Center will receive 20% of everything sold during the two-hour fundraiser.
The Discovery Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30-5 p.m. Everything is sanitized during the midday closure.
On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Toy rotation, sanitizing and disinfecting is done again at the end of each day.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 for people 65 and older, free for children one and younger and free for members of the children’s museum.
Face masks are required for everyone 2 and older. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
