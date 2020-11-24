CLINTON — Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will offer traditional holiday activities while observing the new way to stay safe and play.
The children's museum will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Children will get ready for Santa during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. The tree needs trimming, and children will be treated to a holiday story.
Funtime Friday is the Discovery Center’s long-running morning program for young children and their caregivers.
The programs require no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Santa will visit the Discovery Center on Saturday, sponsored by Krumpets of Fulton, Illinois.
From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Santa will sit in his chair on one side of the fireplace, and children can sit in a second large chair on the other side. The setting will be perfect for photo opportunities, so families should bring their cameras, said Sarah Lind, executive director.
Santa’s house at the Discovery Center will be decorated with a giant tree, lighted garlands overhead and a glittering backdrop. This year, an oversized stone fireplace will provide the focal point for a distanced visit.
Each child will be given a wrapped Krumpets cookie to take home, instead of having the usual milk and cookies onsite.
This event requires no advance registration and is free with regular museum admission.
The Saturday Special Program this week is Holiday Keepsakes, Lind said. From 2:30-4:30 p.m., children and families can get artistic together and make easy ornaments to keep or to give as gifts. All materials will be provided.
The Saturday Special program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. The program is geared for school-aged children and their grown-ups although all ages are always welcome.
Families participating will be socially distanced, and masks are required.
The Discovery Center is open Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 2:30-5 p.m. The mid-day closure is a time for museum staff to sanitize and disinfect all surfaces and to replace all toys and costumes.
On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger and free for members of the children's museum.
Face masks are required for everyone ages 2 and older. Guests may wear their own masks, or they may get one at the Discovery Center. Disposable masks are available for $1. If cloth face masks are preferred, they are available to rent for $1. The cloth masks were hand sewn for the Discovery Center by the Clinton County Mask Task Force volunteers.
Guests are asked not to bring in food or snacks.
Anyone experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath, other coronavirus symptoms or who have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 is asked not to enter the Discovery Center.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in downtown Clinton.
For more information, call 243-3600, email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org or message through Facebook at FelixAdlerChildrensDiscoveryCenter.
