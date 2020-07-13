CLINTON — Many years ago, Bob Berger visited his mother-in-law at Sarah Harding retirement home on Bluff Boulevard. Mrs. Arnold saw the perfect spot for some colorful blooms, and Berger, a Clinton businessman who served on the Sarah Harding board, brought flowers from his yard and began planting.
That’s how the Sarah Harding gardens began, resident Jeanette Petersen said Sunday. In her apropos flowered skirt and matching scarf, Petersen greeted guests and served ice cream and cookies while she talked about the garden which is open to the public from dawn to dusk.
When Cathy Birkett of Clinton was awarded her Clinton County Master Gardener certificate in 2005, she chose to complete her 40 hours of volunteer work at Sarah Harding where her close friend Marian Irey was a resident, said Petersen.
Irey’s garden could be seen from many room windows and from social rooms.
In 2015, raised bed gardens tended by Sarah Harding residents were added by Jacob Jaeger for his Eagle Scout project. Some residents plant flowers in the raised beds, Petersen said, and others plant vegetables which are used at Sarah Harding.
Four years ago, Petersen asked Kathy Anderson, a retired teacher and noted Clinton gardener, to take over care of the Sarah Harding butterfly garden — which is also frequented by bees and other pollinators, Petersen said.
The garden had been neglected, Anderson said. “Almost all of it were weeds at that time.” She cleared the plot, put grass clippings between the plants to keep weeds down, and added varieties of flowers.
“Almost any time I work here, ... some resident will take to me about it,” Anderson said.
The irises and day lilies were already there. “The iris were beautiful this year,” Anderson said.
The Sarah Harding garden include milkweed for monarch butterflies.
Tulips and daffodils bloom in the spring, and summer flowers, such as purple verbena, take over later. Anderson keeps the verbena thinned out so it doesn’t take over the entire garden. “Butterflies like them,” Anderson said.
Other insects like the flowers, too. “I would like to get rid of the black wasps,” Anderson said.
Anderson has her own garden and her children’s gardens to tend, she said. Until this year, she also took care of the butterfly garden at the Bickelhaupt Arboretum in Clinton.
Though South Bluff Boulevard is a busy street, the garden behind the facility is serene. “It’s really quiet on this side,” said Petersen. “We have a little fox. We have some deer that run by.”
The public is welcome to visit the gardens, Petersen said. The home is located at 308 S. Bluff Blvd. in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.