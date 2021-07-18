CLINTON — Sarah Harding will have open house in its gardens in the back yard from 1:30-3:30 today.
Julie's Ice Cream Truck will be available during the event at 308 S Bluff Blvd.
Many years ago, Clinton businessman Bob Berger, who was on Sarah Harding board, visited his mother-in-law, Mrs. Arnold, at Sarah Harding Home, resident Jeanette Petersen said. Mrs. Arnold noted the perfect area for some colorful blooms, and Berger brought clippings from his yard and began planting.
When Cathy Birkett, of Clinton, was awarded her Clinton County Master Gardener certificate after many weeks of education in 2005, she chose to complete her 40 hours of volunteer work in the community at Sarah Harding, because her close friend Marian Irey was a resident there, Petersen said.
Birkett worked many hours for several months to complete the garden, which could be seen from many residents' windows and from the social rooms as well.
Jacob Jaeger built raised bed gardens for his Eagle Scout project in 2015. This allowed residents to pick and plant flowers and vegetables at a convenient height.
Six years ago, Kathy Anderson, noted Clinton gardener and retired teacher, was asked to help with the gardens and perhaps create a place for butterflies, bees and other pollinators.
This year, residents have tomatoes, beans, peppers, peas and radishes, as well as flowers in their eight raised gardens, Petersen said.
The public is invited today to celebrate the garden with residents of Sarah Harding and community volunteers.
The garden is open daily from dawn to dusk for people to enjoy.
