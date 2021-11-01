SAVANNA, Ill. — The annual Festival of Trees at Savanna Museum and Cultural Center opens Friday, Nov. 26 from 4-7 p.m.
Businesses, organizations, schools, churches and individuals can sponsor trees for the annual event at 406 Main Street in Savanna, the museum said in a press release last week.
All displays must be self-sustaining, free from glitter, sand or confetti and meet fire codes. The museum will provide electric power, but sponsors are encouraged to bring their own extension cords.
During the festival, visitors can vote for their favorite trees in each category—full-size tree, table-top tree and creative tree. The winning trees will be announced at the end of the Festival.
Visitors can also buy raffle tickets and try to win special gifts, valued at $25 or more, donated by tree sponsors.
Sponsors may contribute items, such as experience gift, gifts showcasing their businesses, creative art pieces or craft or a gift baskets, for the silent auction.
Auction items must have a value of at least $25. Winners will be contacted after Dec. 12.
Sponsors can set up their trees and auction items from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20-Nov. 24. For a different time, call Julane at 815-990-1728, Ann at 815-275-1958, Julienne at 815-275-5955 or Penny at 815-273-4146.
All sponsors and their guests are invited to the Jingle Mingle party at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 as a thank-you for participating in the festival. Guests will enjoy refreshments and music amidst the beautiful lighted trees.
The Festival of Trees will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. through Sunday Dec. 12. Admission is free. However, donations are always appreciated, the museum said.
