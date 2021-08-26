SAVANNA, Ill. — Car enthusiasts are invited to Cruise-In during Savanna’s Shadfly Festival for the Savanna Historical Society car cruise Saturday, Sept. 11.
Vehicles of many makes and models will be displayed on Madison Street (off Main Street) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No registration fee or pre-registration are required.
Savanna Museum & Cultural Center volunteers will register and line up the cars.
Owners who would like their vehicles to be in the parade honoring firemen, first responders and veterans should meet in the old ShopKo parking lot behind Sullivan’s Foods and Dollar General at 10 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m.
Car owners should notify a museum volunteer if they’d like a spot reserved for their cars after the parade, organizers said.
All three floors of the Savanna Museum will be open to visitors during the Cruise-In. The exhibits include the Civil War Gallery of Soldiers, the Wayne King Room, the HO Scale Model Railroad, the Helen Scott Hay exhibit and the Tales of Savanna memorabilia room.
Donations will support the organization’s programs and building maintenance.
Cold bottled water and soft drinks will be sold outside the museum, and Ace Hardware will conduct a silent auction.
For more information, call 815-275-1958.
