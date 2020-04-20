SAVANNA, Ill. — The West Carroll School Board tabled until next year a decision to close West Carroll High School in Savanna and consolidate junior and senior high schools at the attendance center in Mt. Carroll.
The West Carroll High School building needs repairs, and the school board and community have been discussing solutions for months.
But Savanna Mayor Chris Lain said Monday that people in the district were outraged that consolidating and closing a school was on the agenda for last week’s school board meeting. Now is not the time to vote on this, he said.
“Community members, myself included, was rather upset that the superintendent was putting that on the agenda,” Lain said.
“To force a vote, when we were just doing rec meetings which, per the governor’s order and the Open Meeting Act, it is supposed to be for essential business only, not to have a vote on closing a school building in the middle of a pandemic at a web-based meeting where the community isn’t allowed to participate.”
Lain said he understands that the district must have a conversation about what to do, but he said it should not have been on the agenda during these uncertain times. And there are few other options the superintendent and the board should look into, Lain said.
The community is trying to create more jobs and bring families to northwestern Illinois, Lain said. Closing down a school increases class sizes which creates other issues as well. Closing the high school would prevent the community from going in the right direction, he said.
“Part of my concern is, the Thompson prison is still hiring 200 more individuals,” Lain said. “All of our major manufacturers are hiring. So, if we take the high school and move it in with the middle school, you put us at capacity.”
In addition to potential overcrowding, Lain said he’s concerned about the possibility of staff and faculty being let go if the board were to close down the high school.
Lain said alternative plans can save West Carroll High School. Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s plan for a graduated income tax will help the school if it passes, he said.
Savanna had a $1.3 million increase in assessed property values last year which increases revenue for the school, said Lain. The school board can afford to do something other than closing West Carroll High.
“The school is not in the red,” Lain said. “I could see if we were in a bad position, but for right now, the school is not. So, what I’ve been asking, and a lot of people been asking, I don’t see why this needs to be done in three months.”
The school board tabled the vote Wednesday until the next school year, and said it will continue to have discussions. The West Carroll School District and school superintendent were not immediately available for comment.
