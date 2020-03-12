SAVANNA, Ill. — Savanna police are continuing their investigation into human skeletal remains that were found in late February.
A man that was hunting stumbled across the remains in a swamp area owned by Canadian Pacific Railroad. Crime scene investigators were hampered by the terrain, weather, and the frozen swamp; however, the excavation of the skeletal remains is now complete.
Illinois Crime Scene Investigation removed the remains, which will be sent to Loyola University to be looked at by a forensic anthropologist. Investigators are hoping DNA can be recovered. The goal is to have the DNA submitted to a national database for possible identification, but the process could take several weeks, Savanna police announced Thursday in a statement.
Savanna police also are saying nothing has been discovered at the scene that would indicate foul play was involved. Also, police say there are no known missing persons in the area.
