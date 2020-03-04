SAVANNA, Ill. — Savanna police have confirmed that a man hunting for antler sheds last Saturday stumbled upon human skeletal remains.
In a press release issued Wednesday, Savanna police say remains were found in a swamp-like bog area on railroad property. At this time, it is unclear how long the remains have been there, police said, adding that there are no known missing persons in the immediate area.
Savanna police are working alongside the Carroll County Coroner’s Office and Illinois Crime Scene Services to continue the investigation.
There is no more information being released at this time and the Savanna Police Department says it will update the public once more information becomes available.
