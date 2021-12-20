SAVANNA, ILL. — A good turnout of movie-goers from Carroll County and surrounding counties braved a very windy night Dec. 6 to attend the premiere of a WQPT PBS film by Lora Adams.
Her film, “Havencrest Castle: A Very Special Place,” begins with a little history of Savanna, and then tells the story of Savanna’s mansion on Greenleaf Hill, from its construction in 1901 to the present day. Originally named “Hillcrest” by Francis and Margaret Greenleaf, now known as Havencrest Castle, began as a 22-room hill-top Queen Anne mansion. It went through half a dozen hands from 1944, when both Francis and Margaret died, until 1976 when present owner, Alan St. George, and his late wife, Adrianne, purchased it and began a lifetime of restoration and expansion.
The 30-minute film details Alan’s childhood training as an artist, the birth of Facemakers, Inc., his mascot company now on Chicago Avenue, and begun in the Chicago suburbs in 1972. The movie relates how the success of Facemakers, and the creation of the paintings, sculptures, and art glass made by the St. Georges, transformed Havencrest into what it is today. The seasonal opening of Havencrest Castle to the public during the annual May and October weekends is also depicted in the movie. Some of the elaborate rooms on the tour are featured, including the new Memorial Hall, with the handcrafted crematory urn made by Alan that will be the final resting place for the St. Georges.
Adrianne St. George’s lifetime love of animals, and her founding of the Carroll County Humane Society in the early 1980s, and Alan’s sculptures recreating some of the iconic art from the RMS Titanic, are additional topics covered in the PBS film.
After the film, Adams, and Alan St. George fielded some questions from the audience. Alan thanked Adams for her work on the film, the Savanna Times Theater, and all those who came out to the film premiere from as far away as the Quad-Cities, Freeport, Illinois and Galena, Illinois.
The end of the film touches on the question of legacy, and who will carry on the work of Havencrest Castle. On this topic, Alan St. George says: “I’m working with the third generation of people that worked for us, and the future is the young people. I just hope that one of them, or all of them, will love it as much as we did, and take care of it, because the St. Georges come and go, but buildings can stay if people love them.”
The movie is dedicated: “In Loving Memory of Adrianne Blue Wakefield-St. George, A Very Special Person.”
After several showings on PBS, the film is now available for everyone to watch on YouTube at https://youtu.be/foP_Jio_j7E
