CLINTON — Continuing to celebrate its 10th anniversary, The Sawmill Museum is bringing back its Winter Speaker Series, running Feb. 17 to April 28.
Held every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., these lectures are free to attend. The lectures are in the museum’s meeting room. RSVPs are not needed to attend and light refreshments will be provided.
The speaker series is funded by Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area and focuses on mainly agricultural issues and history. Every week is a different speaker and topic. The first two topics are to honor Black History Month with the first being about Clinton County’s Underground Railroad history as farms played a main role, and then Feb. 24 there will be a special program by Bill Misiewicz on Duke Slater.
In March, Russell Fry kicks off the month with a talk about Blackhawk. The next week, LyondellBasell will discuss what that company makes. The next two weeks will feature local farmers discussing their specialties. Andrew Naeve will discuss their farming history and their newest endeavor. The following week Molly Schintler will discuss Eastern Iowa Young Farmers Coalition and their goals. March will end with Shaffer Ridgeway discussing being a black farmer; the presentation is a highly reviewed presentation.
April will see the return of a few of the past favorites. April 7 will be Richard Tyler discussing barns, one of the biggest hits from all the past speaker series. Then April 14, Iowa Agriculture Director Mike Naig will attend to discuss the state of agriculture in Iowa. On April 21, Margo Hansen will talk about life on a farm. Then the series will end on April 28 with Practical Farmers.
For more information, the schedule can be found at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/speakerseries.html or call 242-0343.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.