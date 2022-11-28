CLINTON — The Sawmill Museum has a full lineup of holiday activities starting Nov. 30 and running to Dec. 22.
The Sawmill Museum has a fully stocked gift shop full of locally made items, fun toys, and Clinton history books.
Santa Claus will be at the museum from 10 a.m. until around noon Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. On Dec. 10, the Clintones will sing carols from 11-11:30 a.m.
“Our Santas like to interact with guests in the exhibits and museum,” says Matthew Parbs, museum director. “Some of my favorite photos are of kids in the sawroom with a group photo, Santa in the cabins, and Santa will a bunch of adults in the parlor. So photos are more staged in the museum.”
Then the museum will have holiday craft activities every Wednesday and Thursday starting Nov. 30 and ending Dec. 22. The crafts run from 3:30-5:30 p.m. A complete schedule can be accessed at https://www.thesawmillmuseum.org/events.html.
“The activities are different every day. More or less in order of days: countdown crafts, wood block trees, gift basket, snow globe, wood slice ornaments, flannel wreaths, ceramics, and cookie decorating,” says Kaitlyn Evers, assistant director.
All activities are included in regular admission and free for members. Crafts are meant to last 30 minutes and you can stop by anytime during the 3:30-5 p.m. window. Crafts are scaled for all ages and are designed to include parents.
In addition to activities at the museum, the museum participates in the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, due to arrive Dec. 6 at 4:15 p.m. There will be parachuting elves around 4 p.m. The museum is working with the Clinton Public Library for a fun activity during the afternoon of the train. Then there are fireworks after the train. The museum will also be involved with the Dec. 4 Lyons Christmas Walk.
The Sawmill Museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum is open seven days a week and can be reached at 242-0343.
