CLINTON — The Sawmill Museum announces Wednesday programs, every week from 4-5 p.m.
The programs are hands on and meant for elementary students. There will be special guests on some of these Wednesdays.
The second Wednesdays from April until July will feature The Putnam Museum and its staff members. The last Wednesdays from March to July will feature the Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum and their staff. On the first and third Wednesdays, Sawmill Museum staff members will lead.
“When we received the honor of being one of the Cultural Leadership Partners from Iowa DCA, one of our objectives was to expand programming," said Matt Parbs, director of Sawmill Museum. "So we are excited to be able to bring the Putnam and River Museum to Clinton. These hands-on programs are really stellar and top notch but also focus on educational topics we can’t begin to do justice to.”
The Putnam's schedule is:
• April 13: Basic Coding with Putnam’s Robots.
• May 11: Simple Circuits with Putnam’s Little Bits.
• June 8: Geology Rocks.
• July 13: Lunar Lander Engineering & Creators With A Real Meteorite.
The River Museum’s schedule is:
• March 30: Reptiles & Amphibians.
• April 27: Pioneer Living.
• May 25: Invertebrates.
• June 29: Draw a Critter.
• July 27: Mississippi River Life.
“No RSVP is needed and the programs are included in regular admission/membership," said Morgan Pannell, assistant director of the Sawmill Museum. "The age group is for elementary kids. I love rocks so I’m pretty excited for that one. I interned at the River Museum so it’s neat to see that relationship come together. We told both museums we wanted their greatest hits and plenty of hands on, and they have delivered.”
The Sawmill Museum is open seven days a week and is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached at 242-0343. Visit their website www.thesawmillmuseum.org for more information. For all Sawmill events, visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/TheSawmillMuseum.
