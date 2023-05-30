CLINTON — The Sawmill Museum will be hosting a Norwegian style decorative wood carving class.
The first session will be on Friday, June 16, from 4-7 p.m. The second session will be Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested students need to attend one class as the project will be started and finished in the time allotted.
Rebecca Hanna, a master wood carver who specializes in Norwegian styles, will be the teaching the class. This class will teach the “kroting” style — a decorative carving style that adds beautiful lines and shapes to any piece of wood. Hanna has been carving for over two decades, has won many accolades for her work, and currently teaches classes at the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah.
Admission is $5 for the class and tickets are first-come, first-serve at the class. Classes are limited to 20 students each. Students can bring in their own piece of pre-sanded and pre-painted softwood, preferably basswood. Otherwise, the museum will be provided pre-painted wood for an additional $5. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the start time. All additional supplies will be provided by the museum.
“This class is funded by the Folk Arts Learning Grant through the Iowa Arts Council,” says Kaitlyn Evers, the Sawmill Museum's assistant director. “Iowa may not seem like an artistic hub, but many people are interested in providing opportunities in the arts to our communities here. Many Iowans are descendants of European immigrants, and the food, music, language, and art they brought over with them is being lost to time. Classes like the ones Rebecca teaches help preserve that culture and foster an appreciation for these nearly lost art forms.”
The Sawmill Museum is located on 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. The museum can be reached via phone at 242-0343 or education@thesawmillmuseum.org. More information about the class can be found on their website at www.thesawmillmuseum.org or on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/TheSawmillMuseum.
