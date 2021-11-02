CLINTON — At-large Councilman Bill Schemers will remain on the Clinton City Council, but will now represent Ward 1. Schemers defeated Samuel Peters with 187 votes in Tuesday's city election.
Peters received 55 votes.
The Ward 1 seat was left vacant when Councilwoman Julie Allesee resigned in April. Cody Robinson was assigned to fill the seat until Tuesday's election. Robinson did not seek election.
Cody Seeley was voted Ward 2 councilman with 362 votes. Seeley was appointed to fill the 2nd Ward seat after Cyara Peterson resigned Jan. 1. He ran unopposed Tuesday to fill a vacancy.
Ron Mussmann remains the 3rd Ward councilman, receiving 369 votes. Mussmann ran unopposed.
Eartha Davis and Nancy Witt were unopposed in the race for the two at-large council seats. Davis received 675 votes, and Witt garnered 1,127. The results of the write-in campaign launched by Les Shields were not listed among the unofficial results Tuesday night.
In the Clinton school board race, Ann Reed remains on the board after receiving 1,184 votes Tuesday.
Andy Fergurson and Jennifer Austin will join Reed on the board, receiving 1,041 and 1,040 votes respectively.
Tarron Borgeson will take the last school board seat, edging Kenyon Clarke 686 to 681.
Marlee Nimmick, the last of the six candidates vying for four open school board seats, received 555 votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.