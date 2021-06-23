CLINTON — Plaques honoring Lt. Bill Schick and John Albert Lubbers were dedicated Wednesday.
The plaques are part of the city’s riverfront upgrades, which include replacing brick with pressed concrete and restoration of the Crunelle statue at the World War I Memorial at Fifth Avenue South and Riverview Drive.
A lot of people know the Schick Hospital but they do not know the man behind the hospital other than it was Schick, Robert Betsinger said. People knew about the Lubbers Fountain but they did not know who Lubbers was, Betsinger noted.
Betsinger was particularly struck by the tragic way Schick died on the airplane runway at Pearl Harbor in December 1941, Betsinger said.
“He left a wife behind, Lois, who was eight months pregnant at that time,” Betsinger said. “And I went back to our Legion meeting and I said ‘You know we’ve got to do something about this’. And of course, the monument committee. We’ve got to establish a plaque. And we decided to.”
Although everything got stalled by COVID-19 in 2020, Betsinger is grateful to everyone who participated in making the plaques happen, he said.
Born in 1910 in Chicago, Schick was the oldest of three children, according to a 1991 article in American Medical News. He dropped out of high school his sophomore year to take a job at a factory, but later graduated third in his class in 1931 at the age of 20. He graduated from the pre-med program at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1935 and earned a medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in 1940.
According to the Together We Served community website for U.S. military veterans, Schick enlisted in the Army Air Corps as a surgeon in April 1941 and was stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico with the 19th Bombardment Group. He was assigned to the 38th Reconnaissance Squadron in November of that year and served as the unit’s flight surgeon.
Schick was on his way to Clark Air Base in the Philippines to reinforce Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s Far East Air Force when the squadron of B-17s was fired on by the first wave of Japanese aircraft at Pearl Harbor as the planes approached Oahu to refuel. Schick’s aircraft was not armed, due to what American Medical News called “a bureaucratic blunder.” It landed at Hickam Field, on fire, and broke up just behind the cockpit upon landing.
Schick was wounded. He made his way out of the plane but was wounded again on the runway by a round of Japanese fire from a Mitsubishi A6M2. He died of his wounds at Tripler General Hospital.
He was buried in Massillon near Lowden at the end of the war. One of America’s largest military hospitals — the one in Clinton — was named for him.
John Albert Lubbers was a Clinton County administrator of the Emergency Relief Committee and the Civil Works Administration, two Depression-born agencies. Lubbers worked closely with the Works Progress Administration to obtain funds for improvements at both Eagle Point and Riverview parks. The fountain was one of the projects.
Born in Clinton on Sept. 28, 1885, Lubbers graduated from Clinton High School in 1903 and from the University of Michigan in 1908. He returned to Clinton, where he became the first secretary of a newly reorganized Clinton Commercial Club and was employed in the Peoples Trust & Savings Bank.
In August 1912, he formed a partnership with C.L. Bell to start Lubbers & Bell Manufacturing Co., which produced fly swatters, toys, games and novelties.
Lubbers served in the military during World War II and became a member of the American Legion afterward, serving as commander of Clinton’s June Van Meter post, district commander and state finance officer.
Lubbers was a member of the Clinton Rotary Club, president of the Clinton Country Club, president of the Wapsipinicon Club and a member of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, a director of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, president of the Jane Lamb Memorial Hospital Board and a board member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.