CAMANCHE – Richard Schmitz Jr. will serve as the next Camanche police chief.
The Camanche City Council voted 4-0 on Tuesday to approve the appointment of Schmitz as Camanche police chief. The oath of office was administered Tuesday by Mayor Trevor Willis.
A committee composed of Willis, City Administrator Andrew Kida, Mayor Pro Tem Paul Varner, Councilman Danny Weller and Fire Chief Dave Schutte conducted interviews for the police chief position, Kida said. The committee interviewed three high-quality candidates, Kida said. The committee unanimously recommended Schmitz be hired as the city’s next police chief, Kida stated.
“He is highly qualified,” Schmitz said. “He performed well in the interview process. And it is with great honor that I recommend to council that they hire Sgt. Schmitz to be the next chief of police for the City of Camanche.“
Prior to his appointment, Schmitz was a sergeant for the Camanche Police Department under former Police Chief Colin Reid, who retired effective April 27. Reid served as the police chief for the Camanche Police Department for over four years.
“I appreciate the comments tonight. Appreciate all the support,” Schmitz said. “I truly look forward to the opportunity and am humbled by it. Everyone’s comments and support. (City Attorney) John Frey said it best that I do have big shoes to fill when it comes to Chief Reid and what he’s done for our department. So looking to continue that direction that he’s put us in.”
Reid also stressed there were quality candidates for the police chief vacancy. He noted during the last hiring process, it was between Reid and Schmitz for the police chief position in 2017. It is Schmitz's time to serve as police chief, Reid said. He added he believes appointing Schmitz as police chief is a good choice.
"From my first day being sworn in, he was by my side asking me what I needed and how to get it done," Reid said. "He has been an outstanding supervisor on this agency and I believe he will take the Camanche Police Department to new heights. He is intelligent, compassionate, has outstanding leadership qualities and is truly a good person."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.