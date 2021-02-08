ROCK FALLS, Ill. — At least 12 scholarships will be awarded by Tri-County Opportunities Council to income-eligible students residing in the agency’s service area.
The scholarships are worth up to $1,250 and have been made available by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development through its Community Services Block Grant funds. All low-income students, racial or ethnic minorities and previous scholarship winners are encouraged to apply.
To be eligible for the scholarship competition:
• The applicant must be a member of an income-eligible household.
• The applicant must be attending an Illinois accredited post-secondary educational institution of higher learning during the fall of 2021.
• Applicant must be a resident of Bureau, Carroll, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Ogle, Putnam, Stark or Whiteside counties in Illinois.
• Students must be considered full time (minimum of 12 semester hours) to qualify for the full $1,250 scholarship. Part-time students will be considered in the competition; however, scholarship awards will be pro-rated if they are selected as a winner.
Application deadline is March 26, 2021.
Further information and application forms can be obtained by contacting the office at 1-800-323-5434, Ext. 15, or on the website at www.tcochelps.org.
Auto show tops $581,000 in scholarships
DAVENPORT — The Quad City Community Foundation has announced the 2021 recipients of the Quad City Regional Auto Show scholarships.
College or University Scholarships
Abigail Grems: Orion High School, recommended by Kunes Auto Group. Grems was awarded $5,000.
Kinsey Newman: North Scott High School, recommended by Smart Automotive of Davenport. Newman was awarded $5,000.
Kalista Merrill: United Township High School, recommended by Dahl Ford of Davenport. Merrill was awarded $5,000.
Jessica Pauley: Alleman High School, recommended by Sexton Ford of Moline, Illinois. Pauley was awarded $5,000.
Jenna Pauley: Alleman High School, recommended by Sexton Ford of Moline. Pauley was awarded $5,000.
Mercedes Mitchell: Moline High School, recommended by Courtesy Car City of Moline. Mitchell was awarded $5,000.
Automotive/technical/trade school scholarship
James Byrd: Galva High School. Byrd was awarded $5,000.
Matthew Krogstad: Louisa-Muscatine High School. Krogstad was awarded $5,000.
Pablo Ledezma: West Liberty High School. Ledezma was awarded $5,000.
Bawi Cuan: Currently at Scott Community College. Cuan was awarded $5,000.
The Auto Show has given over $581,000 to date in scholarships to 181 area students. Proceeds from the Auto Show support the Scholarship Fund. The Quad-City Times gave $3,600 to the scholarship fund from sales efforts of the Auto Show Special Supplement. ALLY and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union made contributions to the 2021 Scholarship Program.
Elks association offers vocational grants
DAVENPORT — The Iowa State Elks Association is offering 20 $1,500 vocational grants for the 2021-2022 school year to individuals pursuing a vocational (2-year or less) training/educational program.
These grants are open to current high school seniors or any non-traditional student (second career, etc.) pursuing such a program at an accredited school.
These grants are not intended for students who will pursue a 4-year course of study eventually leading to a bachelor’s degree; this includes students attending a community college with the intent of continuing onto a four-year degree program.
Grant applications can be found on the Iowa State Elks Association website at iowaelks.org/enf/scholarships and returned to an Iowa Elks Lodge on or before March 8, 2021.
Scott, Muscatine and Clinton county residents can mail applications to: Davenport Elks Lodge 298, 4400 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804. For more information, contact elkslodge298@mediacombb.net.
