CLINTON — The Rotary Club of Clinton is offering an opportunity for two local students to attend the nationally known leadership conference RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards).
Local high school sophomores and juniors who would like to develop their leadership and communication skills while making new friends are encouraged to apply to RYLA. The six-day, overnight Rotary Youth Leadership conference will host students from across Iowa at Coe College from July 18 through July 23. The Rotary Club of Clinton will pay all fees, including room and board, for the two students who are selected.
Students attending RYLA will develop leadership skills by way of experiential activities, speakers, small-group discussions, and large-group presentations. Attendees must be present for the entire conference.
Interested students can learn more about this opportunity by visiting www.IowaRYLA.org. Application forms can be downloaded and completed via the website. The application deadline is April 30, 2021. For more information, contact a Rotary Club of Clinton member or RYLA representative Peggy Sellnau at director@bbbsclinton.org.
