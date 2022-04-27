CLINTON – With construction of the district’s new high school underway, the Clinton School Board on Monday unanimously approved changes to a construction agreement to shore up safety.
The original contract with Tricon General Construction, of Dubuque, was agreed upon with the thought that high-school students wouldn’t be relying heavily on the use of lockers.
But while referencing last November’s fatal school shooting of four students in Oxford, Michigan, Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy on Monday expressed discomfort about the limited ability to ensure backpacks and other belongings will be kept out of classrooms.
“I’ll be honest,” he said, considering such an event happening at Clinton High School, “I just could not live with myself.”
The Clinton School Board unanimously approved the addition of 1,000 lockers at a cost of nearly $72,000. The cost would have included an additional $17,000 had the original lockers that operated on a key fob system remained in the agreement. Under the circumstances of adding to the total number of lockers, those that operate with traditional combination locks were chosen instead.
Additionally, in the effort to be proactive in the event of an intruder situation, the board also unanimously approved the change from locks on classroom doors that require a key to those that lock by the push of a button. This change added over $5,600 to the agreement with the contractor, but will provide the ability to lock doors quickly in an emergency.
Personnel actions
A significant number of employee changes were approved. Four people have been hired, including Peter Scott as Clinton High School science teacher, Jarim Amely as Bluff Elementary kindergarten teacher, Mary Greene as a Clinton Middle School kitchen helper, and Anton Steen to fill the role of Clinton High School assistant softball coach.
The employment of Kit Miceli, five-hour custodian for Plant Services, was terminated. Lastly, 16 resignations were approved.
The meeting concluded with adjournment to a closed session, during which the Board evaluated DeLacy’s performance.
