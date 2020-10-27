CLINTON — Five weeks into a five-year construction plan at Clinton High School, the school board approved a change order of more than $200,000.
One board member wasn't happy about it.
Scott Bengtson voted against approving a change order of $231,385 with Midwest Concrete during Monday's School Board meeting after denouncing a lack of foresight and limited choices.
"How did we not know going into it?" he asked. What kind of geotesting was done before the project started? And why was the school board not given other options to fix the problem?
"[It] would have been nice to have options first," Bengtson said. The board had no choice Monday but to approve the recommended plan and the additional cost.
The board is supposed to be good stewards of the school's money, Bengtson said. The new school project is "starting off bad."
FRK Architects and Engineers, which oversees the Clinton High School project, subcontracted the parking lot paving to IMEG Corp., an engineering design firm in Rock Island, Illinois.
IMEG's Robert Jurkowski said Monday that three borings were performed on the north field. Two borings showed subgrade that was acceptable. A third showed substandard subsoil in an area near Seventh Avenue South, which accurately predicted what contractors found.
"These are alluvial deposits," Jurkowski said. They are a composition of sand, silt, clay and gravel and are not consistent across the area.
Paving the parking lot across Eighth Avenue South to the north of the Clinton High School football field is the first step in the $62 million Clinton High School renovation. District Superintendent Gary DeLacy admitted Monday that the change order was huge.
DeLacy said Tuesday that the budget for the parking lot is $1 million. "The bid came in at $766,000, so if you add the $231,000 change order, we are at $997,000, so we are about right on budget so far.
Jurkowski told the school board Monday that after topsoil was removed, a truck was loaded and driven back and forth in different areas of the plot to test the subsoil by measuring rutting.
A letter dated Sept. 24 from Team Services, geotechnical and construction material consultants, said proofrolling on the south part of the lot showed 1 to 2 inches of pumping and rutting, which is acceptable, except in two areas where rutting was 2-12 inches.
Team Services said the subgrade would not support the 6-inch concrete paving without mitigation.
Options to mitigate the poor subgrade included drying and re-compacting the upper 2 to 3 feet, removing and replacing the existing soils with new engineered fill or crushed rock or chemically stabilizing the subgrade soils with cement, fly ash or lime.
The contract allows for 12 inches of over-excavation and replacement with macadam stone, Team Services wrote, and that would be a suitable option.
Jurkowski told the board Monday that the area in the southwest corner of the property, measuring 160 feet by 65 feet, has unsuitable material down to 4 1/2 feet and called it the second worst site he'd seen.
Filling the entire area with 4 1/2 feet of macadam stone would be too expensive, Jurkowski said, and he recommended supplementing with a fine granular material at $10 per ton to lessen the cost.
Shoring up the subsoil on a spot-by-spot basis would be time consuming and difficult to track, Jurkowski said. He recommended applying the fix to the entire 10,400 square feet.
Jurkowskii estimated the cost to fix that section of subgrade at $80,214.
On Oct. 6, Team Services identified two additional areas of concern near the middle of the lot. The areas measured 100 by 90 feet and 37 by 67 feet.
Low-strength soils ranged in depths from 6 inches to 3 1/2 feet. Again Team Services recommended adding fill to meet the project specification.
On Oct. 10, Team Services identified an area 90 feet by 145 feet in the northeast corner of the site that showed low-strength soil down to 3 feet. Another area of 100 feet by 75 feet exhibited 2 to 4 inches of rutting.
Correcting the problem in that section with screenings and macadam stone will cost about $69,841.
Total mitigation of all six problem areas will total $231,385, Jurkowski estimated.
Drying and reusing existing soil was an option, but Jurkowski told the school board that significant drying days would be difficult to find this time of year.
Other options, such as lime stabilization of the entire lot, were more expensive, Jurkowski said.
The district initially awarded the parking lot project to Goetz Concrete Construction for $689,800, but Goetz said the bid was in error by about $93,000 due to a clerical error.
The school board then awarded the project to Midwest for $766,757. Midwest began work in September.
