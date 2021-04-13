CLINTON — Most Clinton School District employees will receive raises of 50 cents per hour as the school district attempts to make wages more competitive with the rest of the state.
Raises for administration were higher to encourage teachers to pursue advancement.
The Clinton School Board voted to support a 50-cent pay increase for secretaries Monday. The starting wage for new hires will be $15.75 for primary secretaries and $15.15 for secondary secretaries.
The total package increase for existing staff is 2.71%.
The package increase for the district’s paraeducators is 4.19%, but it’s still only 50-cents per hour, said School Superintendent Gary DeLacy. Clinton’s paraeducators still make less than paraeducators in many districts of similar size.
Clinton will focus on bringing the salaries of paraeducators more in line with the rest of the state over the next four or five years, DeLacy said. Finding paraeducators is difficult when the salaries are so low, he said.
Paraeducators that come to the Clinton School District will start at $11.76 in the 2021-2022 school year. Behavior disorder interventionists will start at $12.73.
Current food-service employees will receive a 3.99% pay increase, which is a 50-cent increase. Cook managers will receive 55-cent raises. The high percentage of the increase shows how low wages are for food-service workers, DeLacy said.
The starting pay for cook managers next year will be $13.22; cooks will make $12.32. Kitchen helpers, assistant cooks, cashiers and dishwashers will start at $11.76.
Bus drivers will receive a 50-cent raise per hour for each bus route, said DeLacy, but pay for activity trips will increase by $1 an hour to $13. The district can’t entice drivers to drive students to activities with the low pay it offers, DeLacy said. The district is forced to charter buses for activities.
If higher rates induce bus drivers to drive for activity trips, the district will save money on charters, DeLacy said.
The total package increase for bus drivers for 2021-2022 will be 2.96%. New drivers who don’t have commercial driver’s licenses will make $16.52. Drivers with commercial licenses will start at $17.02.
Bus monitors will make $11.56.
Custodians will receive a 2.24%. “They’re in a better position,” said DeLacy. Wages for Clinton’s custodians are more competitive than wages for some employees.
Pay Class IV will receive an 86-cent raise, and other custodial staff will receive 50-cent raises.
Starting wages for custodians range from $16.73 for Class I to $19.75 for Class V.
Non-union contract employees will receive 2.19%. Substitute teachers will make $120 a day, and long-term subs will make $130. The marketing coordinator will make $20,000; athletic trainers will make $28,155.
Crossing guards will start at $12.75 an hour and sign language interpreters at $27.60.
Total package increases for administrators, supervisors and at-risk coordinators will be 2.04%, Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer said.
The raise is about $2,000 a year, said DeLacy, partly because these are 12-month contracts rather than 9 1/2-month contracts. DeLacy recommended an increase greater than that given to teachers as an incentive to teachers to pursue advancement to a more stressful position.
The pay for a district superintendent will be $194,300. Elementary principals will make between $113,000 and $122,000; the middle school principal will make $127,000, and the high school principal $135,000.
