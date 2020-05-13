(Editor's note: Adds information about difference between assessed value and appraised value.)
CLINTON — The Clinton School Board unanimously approved the purchase of a property at 810 Ninth Avenue South on Monday, a step necessary to complete the new high school project.
“We are currently negotiating with two other property owners to have the necessary land for our new CHS building,” Board President Eric Gettes said Tuesday.
The $62 million project will create an academic wing and media center in the current parking lot east of the school, and parking will be moved to the east of the new addition, according to a drawing from engineering firm FRK Architects and Engineers.
The district needs to obtain properties at 806 Ninth Ave. South, 808 S. Eighth St. and 810 Ninth Ave. South for the project. The board passed a resolution Monday authorizing acquisition of the properties, and, following closed session, approved the purchase of 810 Ninth Ave. South for $118,500.
The property is owned by Robert J. Doty and is assessed at $57,780 for tax purposes, according to the Clinton County Assessor’s Office.
"Assessed value is 55.6% of an appraised value," said Superintent Gary DeLacy Wednesday. "Assessed value is used for property taxes. So an assessed value of $57,780 equates out to a little less than $104,000 in appraised value. Plus, the district recognizes the fact the family is being forced to sell and move."
Doty declined to comment on the agreement Tuesday.
The board has been negotiating with property owners through Howes and Jefferies Realtors, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said in April. The cost of buying the properties was included in the renovation estimates, DeLacy said.
The board will attempt to purchase the properties but is prepared to take the properties under condemnation proceedings as allowed in Iowa Code Section 297.6 and Chapter 6B of the Code of Iowa which describes the procedure under eminent domain, the resolution says.
Eminent domain refers to the power of the government to take private property and convert it into public use. The Fifth Amendment provides that the government may only exercise this power if it provides just compensation to the property owners.
Voters approved a $38.89 million bond issue in March to help finance the new school. The district expects to break ground in 2021 and complete the project in phases through 2025. Students could move into the new academic wing by Christmas of 2022, DeLacy said last month.
The district is negotiating the purchase of the two additional properties needed to complete the renovation.
The property at 806 Ninth Ave. South is owned by Clifford and Marcella Davis and is assessed at $31,680, and the property at 808 S. Eighth St. is owned by Scott and Cheryl Booth and is assessed at $30,486, according to the county assessor’s office.
The homeowners could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.