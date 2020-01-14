CLINTON — The Clinton School Board approved a resolution Monday calling for a special election for funding a new high school.
The District Task Force Committee presented a petition with 1,197 signatures to the board, said Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy. The number was nearly double the 609 signatures, or 25% of the number of voters in the last school election, needed to call for an election.
The school board approved the resolution ordering a special election on the issuance of $38.89 million in general obligation bonds and will file it with the Clinton County Auditor’s Office, requesting a Tuesday, March 3 election. The bond issue must pass by 60%.
The cost of the high school renovations is estimated at $62 million, but the district is asking voters to approve bond sales up to $38.89 million. The rest of the cost will be paid with the help of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education tax.
The district bonded against sales tax revenue until 2029 to fund the new middle school, and Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools, DeLacy explained last year. The Iowa Legislature extended SAVE, a state penny sales tax for school infrastructure that was set to expire in 2029, last year, extending the district’s bonding capacity in the process.
With SAVE extended through 2051, the district can borrow against an additional 22 years, DeLacy said last year.
Julie Lonergan told the board Monday that the community presentation committee has been active educating the community about the need for a new school. Committee members have spoken to more than 50 businesses, associations and individuals, Lonergan said. “[They are] really just trying to educate everyone on what it is that we’re trying to accomplish with this initiative, and those have all been very well received.”
That committee has also conducted monthly tours of the high school. “I think that’s been a great educational opportunity for members of that committee to actually see what we’ve been talking about when we’re talking about specific statistics on our older facility,” Lonergan said.
The tours help residents understand the challenges that students, educators and administrators face at the outdated school, “so that’s a great up-front, personal interaction for them.”
People are surprised when they see the state of the school, Lonergan said.
The social media committee posts information on Facebook and Twitter and reaches out to traditional media such as The Clinton Herald. The get-out-the-vote committee “is trying to secure as many positive votes as we can,” Lonergan said.
According to DeLacy, 75% of voters in the last school board election were age 50 or older. Board members were concerned that older residents who no longer have children in school may not see the need for a new high school. The task force is encouraging adults with school-age children and students who are at least 18 to vote in the bond election.
